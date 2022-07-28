Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.69. 487,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,361. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

