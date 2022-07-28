Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 166,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,622. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.