Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 974 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after buying an additional 92,713 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,680,668. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.