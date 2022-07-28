Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $76.47. 148,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,193. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

