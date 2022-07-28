Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 151.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,501. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

