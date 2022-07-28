Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $530.41. 42,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $234.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

