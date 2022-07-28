Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.08.

Shares of GOOG opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

