Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $125.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

