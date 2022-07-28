AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Pfizer accounts for about 0.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $291.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

