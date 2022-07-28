ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.68% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $872,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 512,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 121,306 shares in the last quarter.

SDOG opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $58.04.

