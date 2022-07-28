AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Up 440.0% in July

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in AltC Acquisition by 2.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in AltC Acquisition by 29.3% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,847,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,308,000 after buying an additional 1,097,126 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 738.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,462 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,190,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 27.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALCC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

