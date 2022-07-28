Altura (ALU) Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Altura has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $1.12 million worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Altura has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033114 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

