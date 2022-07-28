Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,602,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $9,477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

