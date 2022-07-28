Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amedisys updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.45 EPS.

Amedisys Trading Down 3.8 %

AMED traded down $4.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,648. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $264.10.

Insider Transactions at Amedisys

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 576,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

