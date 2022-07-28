América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.77

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.77 and traded as low as $18.09. América Móvil shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 2,108 shares traded.

América Móvil Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in América Móvil stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

