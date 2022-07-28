American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 182.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at $71,059,709.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.21 per share, with a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,254.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 110,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,831. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,564,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 82,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

