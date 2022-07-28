American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

