American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 190,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 196,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

