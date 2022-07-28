American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,327 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of American Tower worth $205,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $7.03 on Thursday, hitting $265.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,093. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.