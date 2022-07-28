Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

