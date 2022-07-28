Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,988,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.56.

