Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $86.86 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.