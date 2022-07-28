Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,911,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 596,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after acquiring an additional 525,019 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 436,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $24.78 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

