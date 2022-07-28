Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

