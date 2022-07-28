AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 12,174 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $124,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TMO traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $592.09. 32,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,792. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

