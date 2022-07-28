AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 54,182 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $46,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,544. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

