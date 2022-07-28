AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $28.10 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,989 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $28,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $666,860,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

