AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $50,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,434,219,000 after buying an additional 517,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.59. 33,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,993 shares of company stock worth $16,800,511. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

