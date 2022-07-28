AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,823 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $58,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 180,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,162. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

