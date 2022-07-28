AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Target were worth $65,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
