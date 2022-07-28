AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Target were worth $65,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.86. 65,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,102. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average of $195.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.