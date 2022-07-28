AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 17,537 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,570. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.09.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

