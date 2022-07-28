Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 124,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Amphenol worth $155,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

APH traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.02. 35,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

