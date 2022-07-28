Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Trading Down 8.7%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 10,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 516,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,750 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $28,672,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Amplitude by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amplitude by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,690 shares during the period. Finally, West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $63,392,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.