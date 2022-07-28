Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.