Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Tilray Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

TLRY opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tilray has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Tilray by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

