Analysts Set Expectations for Capcom Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Capcom in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capcom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of CCOEY opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Capcom has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

