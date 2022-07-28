Analyzing Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ucommune International and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.

MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.08%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ucommune International and MultiPlan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.09 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.05 MultiPlan $1.12 billion 3.01 $102.08 million $0.16 32.88

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Ucommune International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MultiPlan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International -190.35% -31.55% -16.71% MultiPlan 8.63% 6.99% 1.99%

Summary

MultiPlan beats Ucommune International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

