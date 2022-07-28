Anson Capital Inc. Buys 2,881 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.1% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 77,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

