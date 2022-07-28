Anson Capital Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

