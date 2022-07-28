Antero Resources’ (AR) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. 214,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,644. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $797,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 59.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after buying an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

