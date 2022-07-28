Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

USPH opened at $127.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.17. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

