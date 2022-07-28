Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,498 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.1 %

FSS opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

