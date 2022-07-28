Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $126.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $144.19. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $122.38 and a 12-month high of $169.32.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
