Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 320,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 776,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,666,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,021,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after purchasing an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18.

