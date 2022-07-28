Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Kadant worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kadant Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KAI opened at $199.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average of $193.38. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.43 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.