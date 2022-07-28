Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $29,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,613 shares in the company, valued at $631,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,668 shares of company stock worth $634,629. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

