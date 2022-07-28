Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of TTEC worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of TTEC by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

