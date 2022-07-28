Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,872.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKFN stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.71. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

