Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 755 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.71. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

