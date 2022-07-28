Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 303.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

